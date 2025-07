These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 15; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out various maintenance works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Thillai Ganga Nagar: Thillai Ganga Nagar, Part of Nanganallur, Pazhavanthangal, Jeevan Nagar, Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Adambakkam, Andal Nagar, Vanuvampet, Brindavan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam, Part Of Ullagaram, AGS Colony (Velachery West), EB Colony, Mohanapuri, Adambakkam New Colony.

Ambattur: Muthamil Nagar, Moogambigi Nagar, Hindusthan Motor Nagar, Ajmer Khaja Nagar,Haji Nagar,Gandhi Nagar,VPC Nagar, East Balaji Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Redhills Main Road.

Velachery: Venkateshwara Nagar, MGR Nagar, Bypass Road, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Sasi Nagar, Pathmavathi Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Ram Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Dandeeshwaram Nagar, Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Road, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Jegannathapuram, Thuruvpathy Amman Koil, Tansi Nagar, Gandhi Street, VGP Selva Nagar, Seetharaman Nagar, Bhuveneshwari Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Taramani, Baby Nagar.

Selaiyur: Camp Road, Velachery Main Road, Bharathy Park Street, Karnam Street, Karnam Street Extn, Raja Iyer Street, Madhakovil Street, Nellurammankovil Street, Palaiyathan Street, New Balaji Nagar, Avvai Nagar, MSK Nagar, Kannan Nagar, IOB Colony, Muthalamman Koil Street, Eswaran Koil Street, Kumaran Park Street, Ranganathan Street, Ponniamman Koil Street.

Thirumudivakkam: Vetrivel Nagar, Bharathwaj Nagar PTC Quarters Sarawathi Nagar, Bhagyam Gopala Krishna Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Naduveerapattu Panchayat, Ettiya puram, RRT Garden, Dharshan Garden, Ashok Nadavanam, Gayathri Mega Nagar, Poothandalam Panchayat, Pink house.

Pallikaranai: Perumbakkam Kamakodi Nagar, IIT Colony, Mampakkam Main Road, Babu Nagar, Palm Garden, Gayathri Nagar, Royal Garden, Krishnaveni Nagar.

Sholinganallur: Elcot Avenue Road, Model school Road Classic Forms, Nedunchezhian Street, Narayanasamy Street, Patavattaman Koil Street, Parameshwaran Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Kumaran Nagar,TNHB, Alamelumanga Puram, Gandhi Nagar, OMR, Nookampalayam Road, Tiruvalluvar Salai,Pondichery Pattai, Chemenchery, Jawahar Nagar, Satyabama, JPR, St Joshep College, Village High Road, Velunaikar Street, Nehru Street, Ganesh Nagar, Medavakkam Road,Wipro Road, Anna Street, Devaraj Nagar, New Kumaran Nagar, Ezhil Nagar,Gandhi Street, MGR Street.

Koyambedu Market: Jayalakshmi Nagar, Dhanalaksmi Nagarm Moogambigai Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Janakiram Colony, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Tamarai Avenue.