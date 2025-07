These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 11

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas as mentioned below for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Koyambedu Market: Madha Koil Street, Alagammal Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Tiruvallur Street, Nethaji Avenue, Kanniamman Nagar, Narayaniamman Koil Street, Bharathiyar Street.

Chetpet: PC Hostel Road, Nowroji Road, MC Nichols Road, Harrington Road, Old Shenoy Nagar, Gurusamy Road, Chetpet Jaganathapuram, Managalapuram, School Road, Brindavanam Street, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Sterling Road, Kothari Road, Jayalakshmipuram 1st Street, Seetha Nagar 2nd Street, Wheat Crafts Road, Siva Ganga Road, New Street, Avenue Street, Ponnangipuram, Kutty Street, Mayor Sivashanmugam Street, Appu Street.

Tambaram: Kadapperi Mepz Area, Moulana Nagar, Singaravelan Street, Tiruneermalai Main Road, Ranganathapuram, Kadar Bhai Street, Kannan Street, part of GST Road, Ramesh Nagar, RV Garden, MR Theatre, Duraisamy Pillai Street, Mudichur Service Road, Market Area, Corporation Office, Judge Colony, Kamakoti Nagar, Sriram Nagar, MMR Street, Gandhi Road, Valluvar Gurukulam.

Nolambur: MCK Layout, Panancholai Street, MGR College, 200 Feet Service Road.

Kottivakkam: Palkalai Nagar, Jaganathan Street, Venkateswara Nagar 1st to 21st Street, Kottivakkam Kuppam, Kuppam Road, AGS Colony 1st to 3rd Street, Lakshmivadhana Street, Senthamaraikannan Salai, New Colony 1st to 4th Street, Thiruveethiamman Koil Street, Thulukkanathamman Koil Street.

Iyyappanthangal: Kattupakkam, Chendurapuram, Sri Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Janakiammal Nagar, Sornapuri Nagar, Addison Nagar, Srinivasapuram, Krishna Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Noombal, Mount Poonamallee Road, Oil Mill Road, Audco Nagar, Subbiah Nagar, Krishnaveni Ammal Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Sivaraman Krishna Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Avenue.