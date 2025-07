These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 10

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

Ambattur: Galaxy Road, Periyar Street, Sivapatham Street.

Tirumullaivoyal: Ambedkar Nagar Main Road, Attanthangal, Balamurugan Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Kanannkoil, Attanthangal bridge, KK Nagar, Sivanthi Athithnar Nagar, Perumal Nagar, VPR Nagar, Sakthingar.

Adyar: Besant Nagar 6 to 15th Cross Street, 1st, 2nd Main Road, RBI Quarters, Kakkan Colony, 4th, 16th, 29th Cross Street, 2nd, 3rd, 7th Avenue, Tiger Varthachariyar Road extension.

Sholinganallur: Rajesh Nagar, Athipureeswarar Street, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Kovalan Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Kavimani Street, Omshakthi Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Thamarai Street,

Somu Nagar, Devi Karuvizhi Nagar, United Colony, Velachery Main Road, Bell Nagar 4th, 5th Cross Street, Pushpa Nagar.

Tambaram: Madambakkam Main Road, Sudarshan Nagar, VGP Saravana Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Aravind Nagar, Karumari Amman Nagar, Ambiga Nagar, Gayathri Garden, Parvathi Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, part of Saravana Nagar, part of Srinivasa Nagar, Sundhar Avenue.

Koyambedu Market: Jayalakshmi Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Janakiram Colony, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Thamarai Avenue.