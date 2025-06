These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 1; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Adyar: Enjambakkam Rajendra Garden and complex, Pandian Nagar, Bismillah Nagar, Bay Watch road, ECR Vettuvankeni Main road, Teachers colony, Workers Estate, Raja Nagar, Iskon temple road, TVS, Jagajeevarnram, Seetharaman, Sparkling sand, L.G., Sheshadri avenues, Shyamala, Gunal, Sai baba Gardens, Vaithyalingamsalai, Vooravilla, allikulam, ECR, Akkarai village, Nainar kuppam, VGP, Jugu beach, Rajan salai, KKR, Aruna, Meenakshi forms, KMU, Ragas Dental college, Eden garden, PVR, Uthandi, Bajanai Koil street, Kanabiran koilstreet, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Sembakkam Noothenchery Main Road, Mamurthy Amman Koil Street, Jothy Nagar, Manickam Nagar, Bala Garden, Joy Nagar, Rajparies Adhithya Nagar, Noothen Chery Mambakkam Main Road,Swamithapuram, Vadabi Nagar and Sabapathy Nagar, Venugopalsamy Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Gomathi Nagar, Kaveri Street, Krishna Street, Yamuna Street, Vaigai Street ,Vasugi Street, Vivekananthan Street, Nethaji Street , Iyyappa Nagar 1 st To 7 th Street, EB Colony, Venkadathiri Nagar, Balaji Nagar, ALS Green Land, Periyar Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar,Gommi Amman Nagar, Kakkan Street.

Pallavaram: Palson Company, Anna Salai, Kannayiram Street, Neelakandan Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, MG Raja Street, Erattamalai Srinivasan Street, Loorthu Madha Street, Peter Street, Sabapathy Street, Narasiman Street, Ambethkar Street, Jayamary Street, Thiru Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Mariamman Koil Street, Sesha Line, Kalyanipuram, Kodhandan Nagar.

Sholinganallur: Pallikaranai VGP Shanthi Nagar, Manohar Nagar, IIT Colony, Velacheri Main Road Part, Avvai Street, Muthamil Nagar, Govt College, Bus Depot, Govt Hospital, TNSCB Appartments New Block, Bharathi Nagar, Light House.

Porur: Sirukalathur, Kelithipet, Nandambakkam, Periyar Nagar, Anjugambakkam, Malayambakkam, Part of Kundrathur, Bazzar street, Entire Metha Nagar, Mananchery , G Square.

Iyyappanthangal: Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Murugan Kovil Street, JJ Nagar, Amman Nagar , PG Avenue , Indira Nagar , Janakiammal Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Sornapuri Nagar.