These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on December 12; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 pm.

Minjur: Minjur Town, TH Road- Minjur Town, Theradi Street, Siruvakkam, Suriya Nagar, B.D.O Office, Vannipakkam, Seemavaram , R-R Palayam Ariyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S.R.palayam, G.R. Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Vazhuthigaimedu, Karayanmedu.