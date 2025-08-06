These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on August 8; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ponneri Division: Theruvai Kandigai and Sipcot, Karadiputtur, Amarambeedu, Thanippoondi, Panchalai, Vaanimalli, Periyapuliyur, Gopalretti Kandigai, NM Kandigai, Kannankottai, Poothur, small and large Pommathikulam.

Korattur: Korattur north, Srinivasapuram, NRS Road, Mettu Street, Perumal Koil Street, Palla Street, Lake View Garden, TVS Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Annai Nagar, Alliance Orchid Spring, Lakshmipuram, Iyyappa Nagar, Senthil Nagar 1st to 17th Street, Thillai Nagar.