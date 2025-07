These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on August 2; check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has announced power shutdown in Avadi, Velachery, Kottivakkam and Poonamalle areas due to maintenance works on Saturday. Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm.

Avadi: Sapthagiri Nagar, Pandian Nagar, Lakshmipuram, Maruthi Avenue, Ashok Niranjan Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, TNHB, Adhiparasakthi Nagar, Fire Station Road, Paruthipattu, Kamarajar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, JB Estate, Jeeva Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Govarthanagiri, NM Road, Jeevananatham Nagar, PH Main Road, Puthu Nagar, Anandan Nagar.

Velachery: Venkateshwara Nagar, MGR Nagar, Bypass Road, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Sasi Nagar, Pathmavathi Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Ram Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Dandeeshwaram Nagar, Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Road, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Jegannathapuram, Thuruvpathy Amman Koil, Tansi Nagar, Gandhi Street, VGP Selva Nagar, Seetharaman Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Taramani, and Baby Nagar.

Kottivakkam: Journalist Colony, Lakshmana Perumal Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Raja Garden, Raja Kalyani Street, Kuppam Road, New Colony 1st to 3rd Street, Karpagambal Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, Srinivasapuram 1st, 2nd Street, Najeema Avenue, ECR Main Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 39th to43 rd Cross Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd to 7th Main Road, Kaveri Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Baywatch Boulevard, Vallalar Nagar, Kottivakkam Kuppam 1st Street, Housing Board Apartments Thendral H43 to H50, and Mullai H70 to H78 Flats.

Poonamallee: Golden Homes FDR 1,2, and Kaduvetti Avadi Road.