Theatre Nisha’s to stage Serpent Tongue: A mesmerising ode to 25 years of storytelling

CHENNAI: As the curtains rise on its 25th year, Theatre Nisha unveils Serpent Tongue, a production that slithers into the heart of myth, revenge, and redemption. Written by V Balakrishnan himself, the founder and artistic director of Theatre Nisha, and directed by Shakthi Ramani, this play is not merely a retelling of a pivotal episode from the Mahabharata’s Adi Parva; it is a chilling exploration of how vengeance can distort our vision, pushing humanity into the depths of savagery and shadow. The figures of Janmejaya, Takshaka, and their ilk are not confined to ancient texts—they walk among us still.

At the heart of Serpent Tongue lies Takshaka, the serpent king, a creature of duality—majestic yet menacing, regal yet ruthless. Meera Sitaraman, who embodies this enigmatic character, describes the role as a journey into the unknown. “To become Takshaka is to shed your human skin and embrace the fluidity of a serpent. It’s about finding the grace in the glide, the power in the pause, and the danger in the stillness.” The physicality of the role has been a labour of love, a meticulous exploration of movements that transform the actor into a creature, which is mesmerising as well as terrifying.

Takshaka’s act of killing King Parikshit sets the stage for a cycle of vengeance, as Parikshit’s son, Janamejaya, seeks retribution through a grand snake sacrifice. The play weaves this ancient tale into a tapestry of emotions—rage, sorrow, and ultimately, the quest for justice. “Yet, it is not just a story of revenge; it is a mirror held up to the human condition, reflecting the consequences of our actions and the weight of our choices,” says Meera.

From the very first rehearsal, Serpent Tongue has been a celebration of the physical and the visceral. Director Shakthi’s vision is rooted in the body, in the raw, unfiltered language of movement. “We are not just telling a story; we are embodying it.” The actors have delved deep into the animal kingdom, becoming snakes, dogs, and deer, their bodies bending and twisting to the rhythms of nature. The play is a sensory feast, blending classical and folk dance with the primal energy of animalistic movement.

For Theatre Nisha, Serpent Tongue is more than just a play; it is a statement, a celebration of 25 years of pushing boundaries and redefining storytelling. Bala, the playwright, reflects on the choice with a quiet simplicity. “The script was ready, and Shakthi was drawn to it. Sometimes, the universe aligns in ways that feel destined. Starting our 25th year with an ensemble piece felt right—it’s a reminder of the power of collaboration, of coming together to create something greater than ourselves.”









If there is a moral to Serpent Tongue, it is not handed down from a pedestal but whispered in the quiet moments between the lines. It is a reminder of the cyclical nature of life, of the consequences of our actions, and of the power of stories to heal, to transform, and to connect. As Bala puts it, “If the audience leaves with a desire to watch more plays, to immerse themselves in the magic of theatre, then we have done our job.”

This play serves as a haunting reminder to the living- never forget the dead, for in their shadows, we are often compelled to reckon with our own.

Are we too blind to the darkness? Come witness a tale that transcends time, as the sins of the past rise again in our midst.

—Serpent Tongue will be staged on March 29 and 30, at 7 pm, at Spaces, Besant Nagar.