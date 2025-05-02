The Voices of Chennai: A platform for stories that need to be told

CHENNAI: A quote by Maya Angelou has always stayed with author Antara Pandit: “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” It gets her out of bed every morning, fuelling her mission to create a space where stories can be heard and felt.

She launched The Voices of Chennai (VOC), an online platform that shares the raw, heartfelt stories of people from all walks of life, across generations, backgrounds, and experiences. From deeply personal journeys and quiet struggles to defining moments and life lessons, the platform shines a light on what often goes unspoken.

The seed for VOC was planted during the pandemic, when Antara compiled and co-compiled the 'Life During COVID-19' anthologies. “I became obsessed with understanding the experiences that make us who we are. I witnessed firsthand the catharsis and connection that came from people sharing their stories. That process didn’t just help the writers, it resonated deeply with the readers, too.”

With VOC, she wanted to continue that work, not just amplifying stories, but truly holding space for them. “There’s no checklist for who gets to be heard,” she says. “You could be working three jobs, raising kids, creating art, or healing from something unseen. I want to know - who are you? What shaped you? What do you carry quietly?”

Antara listens without judgment, without rushing, because that’s when the real story reveals itself. And it's in those beautiful, painful, and hopeful stories that we find courage, connection, and belonging.

“The Voices of Chennai is not just about giving people a voice. It’s about reminding them their voice was always there and helping them find the strength to use it.”

She shares that the response has been powerful. Many readers say the stories feel real, unfiltered, like they come from the heart. Some have even reached out, saying they now feel ready to share their own. “That’s the biggest validation. That’s when I know we’re making an impact," Antara says.

Her vision is to grow VOC into a thriving community, not just a platform for stories, but a space for shared humanity.