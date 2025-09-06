The timeless melodies of joy

CHENNAI: Continuing its 100-year-old legacy, Women’s Christian College’s this year’s college play showcases The Sound of Music by Richard Rodgers, bringing the classic to life. The college has a history of hosting student-performed plays every year since 1917 to keep theatre culture active in the college community. It provides students with the opportunity to work and perform in professional theatrical productions.

Directed by Regin Rose, founder of Medai, a Chennai-based theatre group, the production features a cast of 23 WCC students, along with 15 crew and 101 committee members who have dedicated the last two months to the performance. With its universal and timeless appeal, the story of Maria and the Trapp family will continue to resonate with contemporary audiences and encourage them to embrace joy and self-expression.

Principal of the college, Dr Lilian I Jasper, said, “The play brings the entire college community together sans discipline and helps students hone their innate talents. This more than 100-year-old tradition is one of the best practices of this institution.”

Open to the public, the audience can look forward to iconic songs from the classic, including My Favourite Things and Do Re Mi, with a mix of drama, music and emotions.

– Scheduled for Saturday at the college auditorium in Nungambakkam at 6.30 pm, those wish to witness the joy of music can purchase the tickets on the spot. For more details, contact, punitha@wcc.edu.in.