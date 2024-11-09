The Theatrewaalas brings Molière’s satires to life in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Theatrewaalas are back with their ninth production, titled, Dr. Sukkhi, Mareez Dukkhi. The play is a full-length comedy, adapted from the works of the 17th century French playwright Moliere, namely, ‘The Imaginary Invalid’ and ‘The Doctor in Spite of Himself’. A social satire at its core, the play aims to showcase how little has changed since the 1600’s.

Matko decides to teach her quarrelsome husband, Sukkhi, a woodcutter, a lesson. She misleads two young men who were searching for a doctor to treat their employer’s daughter. Matko convinces them that Sukkhi is a famous doctor who is hiding his identity. The only way to make him admit that he is a doctor, is to give him a solid beating. The young men happily do that, and forcibly take him to the city. What follows is a huge circus of comedy — where the patient is not a patient, and the doctor is not a real doctor!

“Our mission has always been to promote interest in theatre and encourage skill development through entertainment in every neighborhood. Thus, it is an accessible and inclusive group for both amateur and skilled artistes,” explains Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja, a veteran Indian director, writer, and actor who has worked extensively in the mediums of theatre, radio, television and cinema for over five decades.

A vengeful wife, an anxious hypochondriac, a fake patient and an even fake doctor, Dr. Sukkhi, Mareez Dukkhi has it all. The play will be staged on November 9, at 4 pm, at KC High Auditorium in Navalur, OMR.