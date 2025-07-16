The Kirk to come alive with anthems, organ, and orchestral power

CHENNAI: Back in 1998, Augustine Paul and a few members of the Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir got the chance to perform ‘Lift up your Heads’, a piece by Sir David Willcocks. It was a demanding piece, both vocally and musically, with an equally challenging organ accompaniment. That performance stayed with Augustine. Not just because of the music, but because something was missing: he’d always wanted to perform the piece in Chennai, in a space that could do it justice.

“I’ve waited more than 25 years to do this in my city, with the right choir, the right organ, and the right space,” he says. Now, that moment has finally arrived. The venue is ready, the choir and orchestra are in place, and on July 19 at 6.30 pm, Augustine and his team will perform 'Lift up your heads' at St. Andrew’s Church (The Kirk), the only church in Chennai with the kind of organ and acoustics this piece truly needs.

A concert titled ‘Anthems and Concertos’ will be presented by the MMA Choir and the MMA String Orchestra, led by Eshvita Menezes and conducted by Augustine Paul and Ebenezer Arunkumar. Proceeds from the offertory will be given towards The Kirk Restoration Project.

For Augustine, the venue is more than just a beautiful church. It’s an integral part of the city's identity. “It’s right next to Egmore railway station. When I was young, only three trains were going south from there. Now that the station has expanded, trains are constantly running, and yet the church, built over 200 years ago, remains standing strong. It was built with foresight, with space to welcome generations of people,” he recalls.

St. Andrew’s Church, built in 1817 by the Scottish community in Madras, is an architectural gem. With its massive dome and carefully designed acoustics, it’s one of the few spaces in the city where voices and instruments can fill the air without microphones. “The acoustics are incredible. You can sing in there, and the sound just carries. We’re using as little amplification as possible, just enough to get past the sound of the fans and the outside noise. The space does the rest.”

When it came time to select the music, Augustine knew exactly what kind of pieces he wanted: anthems and works that were meant for this kind of sacred, resonant space. “We’ve picked pieces that need this kind of atmosphere, pieces written for churches, with organ or piano. Luckily, The Kirk has both and not just any instruments. They have a beautifully maintained organ and a wonderful grand piano,” he says.

One of the highlights of the concert is that both instruments will be featured. “We’re doing eight pieces with organ and five with piano. And we’re fortunate to have Jeremiah Christopher, who can play both. Organ and piano are very different beasts, and he’s fantastic at both,” Augustine explains.

With about 90 performers on stage between the choir and orchestra, the power of the piano and organ is more than just accompaniment; they’re part of the overall soundscape. “These instruments can easily overpower us; that’s how powerful they are. But in this space, they lift the music instead of drowning it out. It’s a perfect balance.”

Augustine hopes this concert will do more than just entertain. He wants the audience, especially young people, to come, listen, and experience the church. “There are people in Chennai who don’t know about this building. They might pass it every day and not realise the history inside. This concert is a way to bring them in. Let them hear what natural acoustics sound like. Let them see the organ, the piano, the architecture. It’s not just a concert: it’s an experience.”

He’s seen the church change over the decades, but he believes its purpose remains the same: to bring people together through community, beauty, and sound. “This concert is different; we’ve chosen music that belongs in this space. We’re performing it with people who love what they do. And we’re doing it in one of the most beautiful venues in the city.”