Chennai Corporation to deploy closed waste container trucks to ferry garbage

Speaking to DT Next, a GCC official said the closed containers would help arrest stench and spillage during transportation. Each container can hold 15 to 20 tonnes of waste. The containers are expected to be ready by the end of May, with operations set to begin in the first week of June. The facility is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, following a similar system introduced in Hyderabad.

This will offer relief to residents of Sathiyamoorthi Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi and other neighbourhoods in Tondiarpet, Moolakadai and Tiruvottiyur, through which waste from eight zones is currently transported to the Kodungaiyur dump yard.