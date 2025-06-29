Thangal Lake to be transformed with island model plan

CHENNAI: As the North East monsoon fast approaches, the Chennai Corporation has been taking several steps to improve flood mitigation. Part of the mitigation is the restoration and desilting works of ponds and lakes across the city. With the restoration of the Thangal Lake done, the Corporation is gearing up to develop it as an island-model lake complete with a play area and walkways to attract the public. The project will be taken up in partnership with Infosys Limited and Siruthuli NGO.

The restoration of Thangal Lake in Sholinganallur commenced early this January and was extended to 24 acres with a storage level of 300 million litres. It could hold 158 million litres before desilting. A 1.5-kilometre walkway and a children's play area will be built around the lake.

Two island models at 40 feet will be set up at the lake with varied flora as an attraction for birds. The pathway will be constructed with a four-foot width around the lake, and fencing will be constructed for a length of 1.5 km around the lake.

Siruthuli, an organisation dedicated to addressing environmental challenges since 2003, has been committed to protecting and restoring the natural ecosystems through water conservation, afforestation, wastewater treatment, awareness generation and farmer development. A programme officer at the NGO said, "We have been fortunate to collaborate with the Chennai corporation for various environmental initiatives, and we are currently working on the rejuvenation work of Thangal Lake in Shollinganallur. We are completing 60 per cent of the work, and then we will hand over the job to the GCC.





"The budget of Rs 5 crore allotted for renovation works is happening in two phases.In the first phase of work, desilting of the lake, bund formation, compaction, and island formation works are nearing completion. In the second phase, the pathway, fencing, cement benches, solar lights, plantation, facilities for drip irrigation and play equipment will be completed by August. Two inlets receive water from the upstream areas, and excess water goes out through one outlet to the nearby lake."

M P Thanigaivelan (in charge), Sholinganallur zonal officer, "Furthermore, plans are underway to construct a 1.5 km pathway and a 700-metre compound wall on the south and east sides of the lake. Play area for kids, seat lights for better illumination and a toilet facility for the public."

GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told DT Next, "The strengthening of bund works is underway, and desilting works are nearing completion stage. The remaining works will be completed by August. The lake can hold a huge amount of water and can increase the groundwater level. Simultaneously, we are planning to create a public parking facility and play areas for children, so that the elderly people can use the space for a walk. Preparing estimates for the project, soon tenders will be called for, and works are expected to start at the earliest."















