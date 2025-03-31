Thamaraikulam Lake eviction drive halted as GCC engineers get threats

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has hit a roadblock in its efforts to clear encroachments in the Kathivakkam Thamaraikulam lake area of Thiruvottiyur.

According to a report in The Times of India, the corporation, while presenting its case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claimed that its engineers faced life threats from residents while trying to clear the encroachments.

The controversy began when a local fishermen's representative K R Selvarcaj, filed a petition seeking the removal of illegal constructions around the lake for its restoration.

Subsequently, the GCC identified 31 encroachments and managed to remove 11 temporary structures. However, when they attempted to remove the encroachments in and around Kathivakkam Thamaraikulam Lake area, the process was halted as the residents jumped into a protest.

On March 26, the GCC officials attempted to carry out the eviction and arrived at the spot with earth movers. However, they were confronted by a mob of 60 people, led by one Riyas, who threatened to attack the team if they carried out the demolition.

The residents claimed that the eviction would disrupt the annual exams of 57 school-going children who were among the families that were to be evicted.

Some residents even threatened to self-immolate when GCC officials tried to hold peace talks. Following this, the corporation filed a complaint at the Ennore police station.

Citing continuous resistance from the residents, the GCC has sought an additional 12 weeks from the NGT to complete the eviction process.