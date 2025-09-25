Begin typing your search...

    Teynampet police register case against 8 clashing college students

    The fight happened in the Teynampet and Royapettah areas

    25 Sept 2025
    Teynampet police register case against 8 clashing college students
    Representative clash image 

    CHENNAI: Teynampet police have filed cases against eight students after a clash broke out between two college groups in the city.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the fight happened in the Teynampet and Royapettah areas, where students from different colleges confronted each other.

    Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and later registered cases against those involved.

    Teynampet PolicestudentsClash
