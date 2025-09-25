Begin typing your search...
Teynampet police register case against 8 clashing college students
The fight happened in the Teynampet and Royapettah areas
CHENNAI: Teynampet police have filed cases against eight students after a clash broke out between two college groups in the city.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the fight happened in the Teynampet and Royapettah areas, where students from different colleges confronted each other.
Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and later registered cases against those involved.
