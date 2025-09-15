Textile exhibition celebrates Indian heritage

CHENNAI: Kachchi Mitti is a thoughtfully curated textile exhibition that celebrates the rich legacy of Indian crafts and heritage weaves.

Showcasing the finest handlooms and handcrafted designs from across the country, the exhibition is a haven for lovers of traditional textiles and sustainable fashion.

Curated by Sanchita Ghosh, Kachchi Mitti has always aimed to take authentic Indian crafts beyond regional boundaries. This edition will be held at CP Art Centre, from September 18 to 20.

“The philosophy of the exhibition is simple: to celebrate authentic Indian crafts and heritage weaves. We bring together handpicked brands under one roof, allowing visitors to connect directly with artisans, explore sustainable choices, and experience the timeless beauty of slow fashion," states curator Sanchita Ghosh.

Visitors can browse over 23 carefully selected labels featuring a range of traditional and contemporary pieces, handwoven sarees, Jamdani dresses, Benarasi and Matka weaves, eco-printed apparel, tribal embroideries, bamboo jewellery, and more.

The curation spans regions such as Bengal, Assam, Varanasi, Gujarat, Lucknow, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, each offering distinctive weaving, dyeing, and embroidery traditions.