Tentative allocation released for round 1 general category students of TNEA

CHENNAI: As the first round of counselling for general category students comes to a close, the DoTE has released tentative allotment for 36,731 engineering aspirants. According to sources, 39,145 candidates were eligible to participate in the first round.

A senior Directorate of Technical Education said 32,663 students from the general category and 2,462 government school students, under the 7.5% horizontal quota, received their tentative engineering seat allotment.

Similarly, 1,392 general vocational students and 214 candidates under the 7.5% horizontal quota received their tentative allotment as well.

The DoTE also cautioned students who got tentative allotments to promptly confirm their seats using the proper confirmation option in the online admission procedure.

“If the students have not been confirmed with their tentative allotments, his/her allotment may lead to cancellation,” the official said, adding, “The provisional list will be released on July 19 after receiving the candidates’ confirmation.”

Second round of counselling, for aspirants ranking from 39,146 to 1,37,710 in the merit list, can file their choice from July 26 to 28. Tentative allotment for candidates participating in round two counselling will be on July 29. After their confirmation, the provisional list will be out on July 31.

Round three of counselling for candidates who secured ranks from 1,37,711 to 2,39,299 in the merit list can file their choice from August 7 to 9.

The tentative allotment for those who participated in the round three counselling will be on August 10. “After confirmation of the tentative allotment from the students, the final provisional list for them will be released on August 12,” he said.