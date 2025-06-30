Tension prevails at Tirusulam station after Pondicherry - Egmore express skips station

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tirusulam on Monday morning after the Pondicherry-Egmore express skipped the Tirusulam railway station. The passengers who were panicked shouted and attempted to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain.

The Pondicherry-Egmore express train departs from Pondicherry at 5.35 am and reaches Egmore at 9.30 am through Villupuram, Tindivanam, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Tirusulam, Guindy and Mambalam. Usually, the train would be crowded with office goers travelling to Chennai from Pondicherry, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur, Maduranthagam and Chengalpattu.

The train stops at Tirusulam railway station for a minute every day in the morning and evening, as many workers from the Chennai airport and nearby areas would be travelling in the express train. Usually, the train stops on platform 3 or 4. On Monday the train departed from Tambaram at 8.45 am and was approaching Tirusulam at high speed. It was scheduled to arrive at Tirusulam at 8:53 am and depart at 8:54 am with a one-minute stop.

Knowing this, passengers intending to get off at Tirusulam gathered near the doors of the coaches. However, the train did not stop at Tirusulam, shocking passengers who attempted to pull the emergency chain to stop the train. The train guard quickly communicated via walkie-talkie with the engine drivers to inform them that the stop had been missed.

Then the train was halted about 150 meters before reaching Meenambakkam, between Tirusulam and Meenambakkam railway stations. Because the train stopped in the middle of the track with no platform, the passengers were confused about how to disembark. They got down with difficulty using the small ladders fixed near the coach doors. Most of them were forced to jump, as some coaches did not have any ladders.

The angry passengers went to the guard and argued for not stopping the train, and after five minutes, the train departed from there.