Tension in Kanchipuram as midnight protest over temple chariot route

CHENNAI: A midnight protest by members of the Dalit community over the route of a temple chariot procession escalated into tense confrontations with police, resulting in the arrest of over ten youths in the early hours of Wednesday near Sriperumbudur.

The incident occurred in Kunnam village, near Sriperumbudur, where the Sri Moongiliyamman Temple is currently hosting its once-every-three-years chariot festival. The festival, which began on the 2nd of this month, involves a decorated chariot carrying the deity procession through the village streets.

Tensions flared around 3 am Wednesday when the chariot reached a specific point in the village. Representatives of the Dalit community insisted that the chariot be redirected to pass through their residential area, a demand they had brought forward by ceremoniously carrying traditional offering plates (Thaai Veedu Seervarisai).

Their demand was reportedly opposed by members of another community, leading to a heated war of words between the two groups.

In protest against the chariot not being diverted to their area, members of the Dalit community sat on the road, blocking the path with their offering plates. This act of demonstration created a highly charged atmosphere, prompting a large contingent of police to be deployed to the spot.

Senior revenue department officials and high-ranking police officers arrived and attempted to negotiate with the protestors. However, the demonstrators remained firm on their demand for the chariot to enter their locality.

The standoff soon led to heated arguments and physical jostling between the police and the protestors. As the situation deteriorated, police moved in to arrest the youths involved in the road blockade, which further intensified the scuffles. The scene was described as chaotic.

Witnesses reported police bundling several youths into a waiting van. In response, women protestors surrounded the police vehicle, declaring they would not allow it to leave unless the arrested individuals were released.

Following this, a second round of talks was held between officials and the community. It was reportedly assured that the ten detained youths would be released after due inquiry. Furthermore, officials promised that a proper consultation with all stakeholders would be held to decide the future route of the temple chariot processions.

Following these assurances, the protestors called off their demonstration. A heavy police force remains deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incidents, though a palpable sense of tension continues to linger.