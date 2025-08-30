Tension at KKBT after two groups of auto drivers clash over auto stands

TIRUCHY: High drama prevailed at Panjapur Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus (KKBT) on Friday late at night after two groups of auto drivers got into an altercation over demand for a permanent auto stand, while a few of them attempted to block the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass.

Ever since the KKBT was inaugurated, tension prevailed between the Panjapur auto drivers and AITUC auto drivers from the Central bus stand region, who have been demanding separate auto stands on the bus terminus premises.

However, the district administration and transport department allocated spots in the main entrance and the rear part of the bus terminus. On Friday, the auto drivers who operate from the rear side of the terminus blocked the bus movement, demanding a space in the main entrance, and eventually, the traffic was affected in the area.

On information, the E-Pudur police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating auto drivers. Suddenly, a group of auto drivers who had already been operating from the main entrance rushed to the main entrance. They opposed the demand of the other group, which triggered an altercation between the two groups and later snowballed into an assault.

Soon, the police pacified both groups, but they continued to argue with each other. By this time, a group of auto drivers attempted to block the traffic movement on the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police, N Kamini, who came along with a force, removed them from the road. The police also picked up a few auto drivers from both groups, and the traffic resumed on the bypass after a few minutes.

/