Begin typing your search...

    Tenders to be floated for Marina rope car project soon

    The update came after Ward 104 councillor TV Semmozhi raised the issue during the meeting, seeking clarity on the long-pending project.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Tenders to be floated for Marina rope car project soon
    X

    Marina Beach 

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the feasibility study for the proposed solar-powered rope car project along Marina Beach, and tenders for construction will be invited soon, Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran informed the council on Thursday.

    The update came after Ward 104 councillor TV Semmozhi raised the issue during the meeting, seeking clarity on the long-pending project.

    Semmozhi, who had first proposed the idea in 2022, said the initiative would significantly boost tourism in Chennai and offer visitors a panoramic view of the coastline.

    The project, aimed at setting up a ropeway service spanning nearly 13 km, is expected to be powered by solar energy. It will connect key points along the Marina stretch and is envisioned as a major tourist attraction for the city.

    Marina beachRope cartender
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X