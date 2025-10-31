Tenders to be floated for Marina rope car project soon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the feasibility study for the proposed solar-powered rope car project along Marina Beach, and tenders for construction will be invited soon, Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran informed the council on Thursday.



The update came after Ward 104 councillor TV Semmozhi raised the issue during the meeting, seeking clarity on the long-pending project.



Semmozhi, who had first proposed the idea in 2022, said the initiative would significantly boost tourism in Chennai and offer visitors a panoramic view of the coastline.



The project, aimed at setting up a ropeway service spanning nearly 13 km, is expected to be powered by solar energy. It will connect key points along the Marina stretch and is envisioned as a major tourist attraction for the city.