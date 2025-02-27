Tenders for 53 projects worth over Rs 3 cr cancelled in Avadi Corporation

CHENNAI: Avadi Corporation’s efforts to implement new projects including the main sewage and piped water would be delayed due to cancellation of tenders for 53 projects. Sources pointed to various reasons, including the increase in the project value and improper execution of works, for the cancellation.

Other contractors have been warned of being blacklisted, and that the Corporation has decided to call for re-tenders for various works.

“In general, when the works are getting delayed, other issues arise. When another tender is allotted after six months or a year, price escalation of raw materials is inevitable. This leads to waste of public money,” opined T Sadagopan, president, TN Progressive Consumer Centre. “Before allotting tender, officials must clarify the way contractors would carry the works.”

Some of the common problems in this neighbourhood are lack of storm water drains, and no street boards on any street of Gopalapuram even despite several complaints. “Tender cancellation would not only delay major developments, residents who pay property tax are forced to bear escalating costs by being part of the Corporation,” pointed out Sridhar Kumar, secretary, Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam.

The Avadi was upgraded as the 13th Municipal Corporation in 2019. Following this, areas including Paruthipattu, Sekkadu, Mittanamalli and Tirumullaivoyal were added.

According to sources, tenders issued for 53 development projects worth Rs 3.18 crore from April 2023 to March 2024 have been cancelled. Out of this, 36 works worth Rs 1.79 crore in general fund, four works worth Rs 42.60 lakh in education fund and 13 works worth Rs 96.80 lakh were tendered in the drinking water fund.

When contacted, a senior official in the Avadi Corporation confirmed the cancellation, and said, “When there are issues with a particular tender, it is common to cancel and allot a new tender after six months.”