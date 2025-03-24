Tender floated to complete balance of North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage III

CHENNAI: A year after Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage III, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd. has floated bids to complete the balance of plant (BOP) works after the original contractor abandoned the project last year.

Even a year after the synchronisation of the thermal power plant with the grid, the NCTPS III has yet to commence commercial operation due to a delay in completing the crucial works. The BGRESL, the original BOP contractor, stopped all the works on February 2, 2024, after which the utility encashed the bank guarantee.

As per the tender document, the EPC contractor should take up the coal handling plant, ensuring uninterrupted coal supply from Kamarajar Port. “Installation of three additional silos and a Pressurized Dense Fly Ash Conveying (PDFAC) system to improve fly ash disposal. Finalisation of the ash slurry system, including pending pipeline and pump installations. Erection of critical components like cooling towers, water treatment plants, and fire protection systems, which are in various stages of completion,” it said.

The contractor should set up a 13 MLD desalination water plant and two MLD demineralised water for power plant operations.

The project, originally expected to be operational by April 2019, has faced delays due to poor coal quality, pending rectification works, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns. The latest anticipated trial run is scheduled for March 2025, with the commercial operation date (COD) expected by April 2025. The total project cost has escalated from Rs 6,376 crore to Rs 10,158 crore due to construction delays and cost overruns.