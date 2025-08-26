Tender finalised for new council hall at Ripon building

CHENNAI: The GCC has finalised the tender for constructing a new council hall at the cost of Rs 81 crore on the Ripon Building premises.

The contract was awarded to SRK Associates The expenditure will be met from the fund allocated to Ripon Building, and awaits the State government’s revised administrative sanction.

In September 2023, the Corporation announced a plan to demolish two non-heritage structures within the campus to make way for the new hall, which is expected to seat around 300 councillors, addressing the space crunch in the existing hall that accommodates only 155 members.

Designed as a four-storey structure behind Amma Maligai, the hall will span around 8,500 sq metres and is expected to be completed in a year once work begins.