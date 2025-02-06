Begin typing your search...

    Temporary stoppage at Nileshwar station for Perumkaliyatta Mahotsavam festival announced; check details

    Train No. 12601 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central Superfast Mail commencing on 09 Feb will stop from 10.13 am to 10.14 am on 10 Feb at Nileshwar station

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Feb 2025 6:18 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Trains will be provided with one minute temporary stoppage at Nileshwar station in Kerala in connection with Perumkaliyatta Mahotsavam festival.

    Accordingly Train No. 12601 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central Superfast Mail commencing on 09 Feb will stop from 10.13 am to 10.14 am on 10 Feb at Nileshwar station.

    Train No. 12602 Mangaluru Central - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail commencing on 11 Feb will stop from 3.01 pm tp 3.02 pm at Nileshwar station.

