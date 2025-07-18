Temporary sewage station shutdown on July 18, 19 in Royapuram, Teynampet zones

CHENNAI: The Metro Water Board on Thursday announced the temporary shutdown of a few sewage pump stations in Royapuram and Teynampet from 10 pm on June 18 till 10 am on June 19 due to the commencement of sewage pipeline repair works at Wayne's Road pumping station in Egmore. The Metro Water Board advised residents of Royapuram and Teynampet zones to reach out to respective officials in case of sewage overflow and stagnation.



Sewage pump stations in LG Road, Link Road, South Cooum, and Gandhi Irwin Road in the Royapuram zone, and Greams Road, Giriyappa Road, GN Chetty Road, Kumarappa Road, Independence Day Park and Island Ground in the Teynampet zone will be non-functional for the mentioned 12 hours. To raise complaints, residents can call 8144930905 (Royapuram zone) and 8144930909 (Teynampet zone).