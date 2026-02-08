Temporary change in suburban train ops at Egmore station

CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, the suburban trains regularly handled on Platform Nos. 10 and 11 (suburban platforms)will be moved to Platform Nos. 5 and 6 from February 8 to 18 for 10 days from 09.00 pm to 05.00 am (8 hours), said a press release issued by the Southern Railway.
The EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu will run in Platform No 6 (express line) at the station.
In return, all EMU trains from Chengalpattu/Tambaram to Chennai Beach will run on Platform No 5 (express line) at the mentioned time in Egmore station.
Meanwhile, Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local trains leaving Chennai Beach at 08.55 pm, 10.20 pm, and 11.30 pm would be fully cancelled from February 8 to 18, excluding Sundays.
Guduvancheri-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Guduvancheri at 09.05 pm, 10.10 pm and 11.15 pm will terminate at Tambaram except Sundays from February 8 to 18.
Chennai Beach–Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09.30 pm, 10.00 pm, 11.40 pm on February 15 (Sunday) will be fully cancelled.
Tambaram–Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10.00 pm, 11.00 pm and 11.40 pm will be fully cancelled on February 15 (Sunday), as added in the release.