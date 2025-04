Temporary augmentation of express trains from Chennai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin announced

CHENNAI: Four express trains would be temporarily augmented with extra coaches to clear extra rush and waitlisted passengers.

Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Bi Weekly Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central on Mondays and Fridays from April 18 to July 7 will be augmented with an AC tier-III coach, while train no 12270 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central Duronto Bi Weekly Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Tuesdays and Saturdays from April 19 to July 8 will be augmented with an AC tier-III coach.

Train No 12611 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Garibrath Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central on Saturdays from April 19 to July 5 and train no 12612 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central Garibrath Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Mondays from April 20 to July 7 will be augmented with an AC tier-III coach each, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.