Temporary arrangements made for Broadway, Vallalar Nagar bus terminals during major renovations

CHENNAI: To ensure minimal public inconvenience during the large-scale redevelopment of the Broadway and Vallalar Nagar bus terminals, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has finalized plans to operate buses from temporary locations equipped with all necessary basic facilities.

The decision was made following a high-level review meeting chaired by P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Chairman of CMDA, held today at the Royapuram Zone 5 office auditorium.

Addressing the media after the meeting and subsequent site inspection, minister Sekar Babu provided details of the two projects:

1. Broadway Bus Terminus Redevelopment: The iconic Broadway Bus Terminus,which has been in service for over 75 years, will be completely rebuilt into a state-of-the-art facility with multi-level car parking at an estimated cost of R. 870 crore. Demolition of existing structures is currently underway.

To manage the traffic from this terminus, which serves over 800 buses daily, two temporary locations have been identified to reduce congestion and ensure passenger comfort:

· A site near the Royapuram Clive Factory.

· A site at Island Grounds.

2. Vallalar Nagar bus terminus upgrade: As part of the CMDA's North Chennai Development Plan,the Vallalar Nagar bus terminus in Tondiarpet is also slated for significant upgrades. Currently, approximately 400 buses operate from this terminus daily.

During the construction period, buses will be operated from two alternative sites to avoid public hardship:

· A 1-acre plot opposite the Zone 5 office of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

· A separate 1.5-acre plot owned by the TANCEM, which will be divided into two sections for bus operations.

Minister Sekar Babu stated, "All precautions have been taken to ensure these temporary bus stands are operational within one month. The actions are being expedited on a war-footing. We will present the plans to the Honourable Chief Minister for his attention, obtain necessary orders to incorporate all required special features, and begin the work on his advice."

The review meeting saw participation from a wide array of officials, including Mayor R. Priya, GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, CMDA Member Secretary G. Prakash, MTC Managing Director T. Prabhushankar, and senior officials from the Transport, Police, Water Resources, Public Works, Electricity, and Tourism departments.