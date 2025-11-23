Telangana runaway siblings found at Avadi railway station, handed over CWC

CHENNAI: Two children who left home from Telangana were found by the railway ticketing inspectors at Avadi railway station Friday.

The children are siblings and hails from Secunderabad. The girl is 16 and the boy is 17 years old. "The boy didn't have intellectual development. The kids belong to a financially poor family.

So the parents thought of joining the girl in a hostel for her studies. But due to the bonding between the children and as they didn't want to be separated they left their house. They came from Telangana to Chennai Central and from there went to Avadi" railway police said.

During the ticket inspection at Avadi, deputy chief ticketing inspector Vinotha and M Rajan noticed two children travelling without tickets and learned they had left home from Telangana.

Immediately they informed Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and child Helpline, ensuring the children were safely handed over.

Currently they are with the Tiruvallur Child Welfare Committe, said an official attached to the GRP.