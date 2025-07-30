Teenager gangs up to murder history-sheeter in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: Eleven youths, including a minor, were detained in connection with the murder of a history sheeter near the fishing harbour in Kasimedu on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as B Shridar (30), a "B" category serial offender who had 21 criminal cases against him, including seven attempt to murder cases.

Police sources said that the deceased had asked an 18-year-old youth to buy cigarettes for him, which led to an argument. As the argument escalated, Shridar had assaulted the youth.

The youth who left the scene returned with a dozen of his associates and rounded up Shridar and attacked him with the weapons and fled the scene. Passersby rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

After investigations, on Wednesday, the police secured S Lokesh (18) of Kasimedu, S Pradeep (19, J Desappan (20, V Arun (23), E Reuben (20), R Aravind (19), S Danush (19), D Anush Kumar (21), R Sarathi (22), K Satish (23) and a minor boy in connection with the murder and are investigating. Search is on for others involved in the murder.