Teen missing after wave drags four into sea at Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old college student went missing on Sunday evening after a strong wave swept him and three of his friends into the sea near the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram.

While three youths were rescued, the boy is yet to be found, the police said. According to the Mamallapuram police, the missing boy, Mohanraj of Nanganallur, was a first-year BCom student.

He had visited Mamallapuram with his brother Rajesh Kumar (19), and relatives Ramya (23), and Tamizhselvan from Guduvanchery. Around 5.30 pm, the group entered the sea near the restricted zone behind the Shore Temple, and they got swept into the sea, the police said.

Locals who witnessed the incident rushed into the sea and managed to rescue Rajesh, Ramya, and Tamizhselvan. All three were taken to the government hospital in Poonjeri for treatment. Mohanraj is yet to be located.