Teen held for issuing Chennai Metro bomb threat

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Villupuram for issuing a bomb threat to the Chennai Metro Rail.

On September 5, the Metro Rail authorities received a call warning of a bomb inside a Metro train. Following the alert, bomb squads carried out intensive checks on trains passing through Koyambedu station.

The boy was later traced and is now being questioned by the Koyambedu police, said a Daily Thanthi report.