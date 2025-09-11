Teen duo arrested for two-wheeler theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two minor boys who were involved in at least half a dozen two-wheeler theft cases in the city.

Triplicane police arrested the boys following a probe into a complaint from Rakesh (26), a software professional from Chepauk, whose scooter went missing on August 27.

Rakesh had parked the vehicle outside his house the previous night and found it stolen the next day, after which he approached the Triplicane police station.

A special team reviewed CCTV footage from the area and traced two 17-year-old boys suspected of the theft. During questioning on September 10, the duo admitted to stealing not just Rakesh's scooter but also four other vehicles from localities including Vepery and Kodungaiyur. The police subsequently recovered all five two-wheelers.

The police further found that each of the juveniles already had a prior theft case against them. Following the investigation, the two were produced before the juvenile justice board, and they were sent to a government home for boys.