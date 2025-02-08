Technical snag delays departure of Chennai-Singapore flight 

CHENNAI: A Chennai-Singapore flight was delayed for five hours after the pilot noticed a technical issue just before take off on Friday.

The Singapore Airlines flight usually arrives in Chennai by around 10 pm and departs back at 11.25 pm. However, last night it arrived slightly late at 10.26 pm.

A total of 276 passengers boarded the flight, which also serves as a connecting flight to several countries, including Australia and New Zealand. However, just moments before take off, the pilot inspected the aircraft's systems and detected a technical snag.

As a result, it was announced that the flight would be delayed, and all passengers were disembarked.

Later, a team of engineers boarded the flight, and the mechanical issue was resolved.

The flight departed to Singapore around 4.15 am, about five hours later than scheduled.