Technical snag delays Air India flight from Chennai to Delhi

CHENNAI: An Air India flight from Chennai to Delhi carrying 157 passengers was delayed on Monday morning due to a technical snag before take-off.

The flight, scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport at 5.55 am, was preparing for take-off when the pilot conducted a routine check of the aircraft's systems.

During the inspection, the pilot detected a technical glitch in the aircraft and immediately contacted the Chennai airport control room.

Flight engineers boarded the aircraft to assess and repair the issue. The repair process took nearly an hour to fix.

Following clearance from the Air India team, the flight took off at around 7 am.