    The deceased was identified as A Mohan (26) of MDMA Colony, Arumbakkam, an employee of a private firm in Sholinganallur.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 July 2025 8:57 PM IST
    Techie dies while playing badminton
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A young software engineer collapsed and died while playing badminton at a court in Choolaimedu on Monday night.

    On Monday night, Mohan was playing badminton with his friends at a private court on Choolaimedu High Road, when he collapsed, due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

    His friends moved him to a private hospital where he died without responding to treatment. Kodambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.

