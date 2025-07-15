Techie dies while playing badminton

CHENNAI: A young software engineer collapsed and died while playing badminton at a court in Choolaimedu on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as A Mohan (26) of MDMA Colony, Arumbakkam, an employee of a private firm in Sholinganallur.

On Monday night, Mohan was playing badminton with his friends at a private court on Choolaimedu High Road, when he collapsed, due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

His friends moved him to a private hospital where he died without responding to treatment. Kodambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.