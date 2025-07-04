Tech snag forces emergency stop for Cathay Pacific cargo flight in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Cathay Pacific Cargo freighter bound for Hong Kong from Chennai was forced to make an emergency stop on the runway last night following a sudden technical snag during takeoff.

The aircraft, loaded with approximately 100 tonnes of cargo and carrying five crew members, had commenced its takeoff roll from Bay 8 at Chennai's old airport when the pilot detected the engine problem. Reacting swiftly, the pilot aborted the takeoff and brought the plane to an emergency halt on the runway.

Authorities were immediately notified. The freighter was subsequently towed from the runway back to Bay 8 for inspection and repairs.

A team of engineers boarded the aircraft and successfully rectified the engine issue within approximately two hours. The flight eventually departed Chennai for Hong Kong at 10 pm, experiencing a delay of about two hours.

Officials highlighted that the pilot's prompt action in identifying the malfunction and aborting the takeoff was crucial. This quick response averted a potential accident, ensuring the safety of the five crew members and the valuable cargo onboard.