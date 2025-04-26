Tech billionaire fabricated claims of police misconduct to garner public sympathy, say Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Allegations made by tech billionaire Prasanna Sankar on social media, accusing Chennai cops of demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe, have been found to be fabricated and deliberately intended to garner public sympathy in the custody battle case with his wife, Chennai police said.

The Greater Chennai Police has urged the public to refrain from circulating false statements, misinformation, or rumours, and to avoid spreading unverified information on social media, and warned of legal consequences.

After Prasanna’s post went viral, DCP of Anna Nagar was tasked with probing his claims, while his estranged wife’s complaint that her son was kidnapped by her husband’s assistant was transferred from Tirumangalam police to CAWC (Crime against Women and Children) wing.

According to city police, Divya Sasidhar had filed a complaint with Tirumangalam police on March 9 that her husband’s assistant, Gokul, took her nine-year-old son from her promising to bring him back to her two days, but never returned, following which a CSR was issued. Prasanna took to social media on March 23 and alleged that the ACP of Tirumangalam Range, and SI (sub inspector) at Tirumangalam police station harassed him for money.

According to a post by the GCP, Prasanna had posted such claims as he feared potential police action on Divya’s complaint. And, his post was widely shared by his supporters without verifying facts.

During the probe by Anna Nagar DCP, Prasanna’s lawyer denied all his allegations and insisted that he neither arranged nor provided any money to police authorities. “Furthermore, Gokul also stated that none of the cops had demanded money from him, either directly or indirectly. As a result, the inquiry concluded that Prasanna’s accusations against the police were baseless and devoid of merit. His claims were fabricated and deliberately intended to garner public sympathy while exerting undue pressure on the police,” the GCP post stated.