Teacher groomed student with gifts before sexual abuse, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A physical education teacher in Chennai has been taken into custody under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a minor student.

The incident came to light due to the swift action of the 16-year-old victim's father, who spotted his daughter sitting with an unknown man on a bench at the Chennai Corporation Park in Peravallur and immediately called the police.

Upon arrival, a team led by Inspector Femila Shirley found the girl with the man, identified as 38-year-old Johnson Bhagyaraj from Perambur. The police rescued the girl and detained Bhagyaraj for questioning.

The investigation uncovered that the accused, who worked at a private school, had been grooming the victim by offering her food, ice cream, and gifts on several occasions prior to the incident. Following the probe, Bhagyaraj was formally arrested and remanded to judicial custody.