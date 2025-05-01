Teacher booked under Pocso for sexually abusing student in Chennai

CHENNAI: A teacher at a government school in Maduravoyal was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for sexually abusing a class 8 student in the school. Police said the accused, Mohan, attempted suicide inside the school premises after learning that a case had been registered against him.

The probe revealed that Mohan invited the girl to a classroom on April 23 under the pretext of discussing a subject and touched her inappropriately. Alarmed, the girl rushed out and shared the incident with another teacher, who informed the headmaster, and then the school education department.

After an internal inquiry, a police complaint was filed, after which the girl's mother lodged a formal complaint at the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station (AWPS).

Learning about the initiation of legal action against him, Mohan allegedly consumed sleeping pills inside the school on Monday and fell unconscious, after which the other staff rescued him and moved him to a hospital for treatment.