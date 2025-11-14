Tea stall owner held for killing street dog in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old tea stall owner from Mylapore was arrested for allegedly beating a street dog to death after the animal reportedly attempted to bite him, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday at Bazaar Road, where Mohan, aged 56, has been running a tea shop.

According to police, an elderly man who came to Mohan’s stall was reportedly approached by a street dog that attempted to bite him. Mohan is said to have tried to chase the dog away. During the attempt, the dog allegedly turned towards Mohan and tried to bite him as well.

Police said Mohan, angered by the incident, took a wooden plank and allegedly beat the dog repeatedly, resulting in its death. He then disposed of the carcass in a nearby garbage bin.

The incident came to light after animal welfare volunteers in the locality learned about the killing. Keerthana, an animal welfare activist from Thiruvanmiyur, filed a complaint at the Mylapore Police Station regarding the alleged cruelty.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Mohan under IPC Section 325 – killing of animals and arrested him for inquiry. Further investigation is under way.

The carcass of the street dog has been sent to the Vepery Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem examination.