TBM Kalvarayan breaks through at Perambur station covering 867 metres, says CMRL

CHENNAI: The tunnel boring machine (TBM) Kalvarayan had a breakthrough at the Perambur Metro shaft (south) on Wednesday.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the TBM Kalvarayan tunnel drive started from Ayanavaram station to Perambur station (up line), covering a bored tunnel length of 867 m and a breakthrough was made at Perambur south shaft on Wednesday.

This is the seventh TBM breakthrough carried out by M/s Tata Projects Limited, and as a whole, the Metro Rail has completed 11 breakthroughs in the phase II line.

In a press release, the CMRL noted that the Ayanavaram and Perambur tunnel section is complex as the TBM has to pass beneath the railway tracks and platforms at the Perambur station. The boring was done under a densely populated area, touching more than 32 borewells along the alignment by seamlessly providing alternate water sources to the public.

"The complete tunnel drive was well managed within the allowable minimum settlements, and extensive instrumentation and monitoring were ensured throughout the drive," the press note added.