TaVK urges ban on Bigg Boss Tamil, warns of statewide protest if show continues

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK) president and MLA T Velmurugan on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to impose an immediate ban on the reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil, alleging that it promotes content that is “against Tamil culture and social values.”

Addressing reporters after submitting a notice for a Special Call Attention motion to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Velmurugan said the show, aired on a private television channel, portrays obscenity and promotes behaviour that undermines Tamil traditions. “Such a disgraceful show is being aired only to make money. It is unacceptable that the Tamil Nadu government has not yet taken action despite repeated appeals,” he said.

Velmurugan added that he had already submitted a formal representation two days ago seeking an immediate ban on Bigg Boss Tamil. “Other states have banned similar programmes, but Tamil Nadu continues to allow it. Chief Minister M K Stalin must intervene and stop the telecast immediately. If the government fails to act, our party will launch a massive statewide agitation,” he warned.

The TaVK leader also raised issues concerning sanitation and transport workers, urging the government to regularise the services of sanitation employees and ensure they receive retirement benefits. “Similarly, retired workers in the transport sector should be provided with a monthly pension,” he said, adding that his party would raise these matters strongly in the Assembly.