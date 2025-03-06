Tanuvas hosts national meet on trends in small animal practices trend

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Clinics of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) organised the third National Veterinary Practitioners’ Conference titled ‘Current trends and updates in small animal practice’ on March 6 and 7.

R Anil Kumar, organising secretary, and director of clinics, Tanuvas, stressed on the need for a national platform for veterinarians to update their clinical knowledge and upscale their skills in small animal practice.

N Subbaiyan, secretary to government, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Development, released a compendium of the conference and said: “Networking with parallel organisations like Blue Cross and Animal Welfare Boards, especially those involved in small pet care, are crucial. So is the veterinarian’s care and effort to take care of pets from different breeds and backgrounds.”

K N Selvakumar, vice-chancellor of Tanuvas, said “A project on AI in veterinary clinical medicine is being organised under the Indo German project in Tanuvas. Clinical faculties of Tanuvas underwent training in USA, UK and EU countries and are excelling in their field of specialisations. There are 8 veterinary teaching hospitals under Tanuvas with facilities like ultrasonography, radiography, endoscopy and CT scan. TANUVAS hospitals have treated more than 3.5 lakh animals in this year with modern therapeutic modalities in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, transfusion medicine, nephrology, critical care, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, dermatology and assisted reproductive techniques. An MoU has been signed with Germany in AI in veterinary medicine.”