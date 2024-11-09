Tamil TV serial actress Meena arrested for possession of meth

CHENNAI: The city police on Saturday arrested a TV serial artiste for alleged possession of 5 gm of methamphetamine.

Identified as K Esther alias Meena (28) of Kovilambakkam, police arrested her outside a shopping mall off Anna Salai based on a tip-off. She was taken to a hospital where she was subjected to a biochemical test to ascertain if she had also consumed the drug.

Investigations are underway to find peddlers who are part of her network and also her clientele, who are likely to be from the TV industry.

Meena has played supporting roles in Tamil television serials and was also seen in Arya-starrer Teddy.

Public who wish to tip off the police about the sale and consumption of drugs can call 78710 78100.

(With online desk inputs)