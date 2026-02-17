Tamil Nadu: Taunted over wife’s desertion, man stabs woman, husband to death

CHENNAI: A petty quarrel over parking between two neighbours, which came on the back of a simmering dispute as one of them suspected the other to be having an affair with his wife, ended in a double murder, after a 32-year-old man and his wife were stabbed to death, in Kanathur on Monday night.
The accused, a 42-year-old cab driver, was arrested by the police.The deceased were identified as Sushil and his wife, Girija (29). The couple lived on Bharathidasan Street in Kanathur with their two children. Police said Sushil worked on fishing boats while Girija was a homemaker.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Sushil had a simmering dispute with his neighbour, Parthiban (42), who suspected him of having an affair with his wife. Because of the frequent quarrels over this, Parthiban's wife left her matrimonial home about a year ago and went back to live with her mother, leaving Parthiban alone at the house in Kanathur.
On Monday, an argument broke out between the two men, reportedly over vehicle parking. In the heat of the quarrel, Parthiban verbally abused Sushil. Soon, Girija joined her husband and allegedly taunted Parthiban about his wife deserting him.
Enraged over this, Parthiban went back to his house, took a knife, and stabbed the couple. Hearing their cries, their neighbours intervened. While some of them rounded up Parthiban, Sushil and Girija were rushed to the hospital where they were declared as brought dead. Their bodies were shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Parthiban was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.