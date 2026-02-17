Tamil Nadu: Taunted over wife’s desertion, man stabs woman, husband to death

The accused, a 42-year-old cab driver, was arrested by the police.The deceased were identified as Sushil and his wife, Girija (29). The couple lived on Bharathidasan Street in Kanathur with their two children. Police said Sushil worked on fishing boats while Girija was a homemaker.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sushil had a simmering dispute with his neighbour, Parthiban (42), who suspected him of having an affair with his wife. Because of the frequent quarrels over this, Parthiban's wife left her matrimonial home about a year ago and went back to live with her mother, leaving Parthiban alone at the house in Kanathur.

On Monday, an argument broke out between the two men, reportedly over vehicle parking. In the heat of the quarrel, Parthiban verbally abused Sushil. Soon, Girija joined her husband and allegedly taunted Parthiban about his wife deserting him.