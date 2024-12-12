Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, neighbouring districts to remain closed on Dec 12

CHENNAI: In light of continuous heavy rains from Wednesday night, a holiday has been declared for Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur schools on December 12.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the district collectors of Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Cuddalore, and Pudukkottai districts have also declared holiday only for schools.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, both schools and colleges will remain shut on Thursday.

The well-marked low-pressure area lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday with associated upper-air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts in the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Rains to continue in Chennai; 27 TN districts issued orange, yellow alerts

Several districts of coastal and adjoining districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi – are likely to receive heavy rain and have been issued yellow warning.

(With Inputs from Bureau)