Tamil Nadu: Expect mild showers with thunderstorms till Oct 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has said that one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in some areas in the city.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Monday.

According to RMC, the upper air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood lay over the south Bay of Bengal (off the north Tamil Nadu coast), extending up to 3.1 km above sea level. It has now merged with the above cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast.

“Light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over TN and Puducherry areas till October 17. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts on October 14, and also in isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga and Ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts on October 15,” said the RMC weather bulletin.

The maximum temperature is likely to be normal and slightly below normal till October 16 over Tamil Nadu.

Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius.